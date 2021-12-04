Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

