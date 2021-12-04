Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 22nd

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

