Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.30)-($1.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5-255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

Domo stock traded down $16.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.87. Domo has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

