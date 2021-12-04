Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s capital investment will further strengthen the electric and natural gas infrastructure, and assist it to meet customers’ demand. Contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets will boost earnings. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help its transition toward regulated operations. The company is adding clean energy units and targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It has enough liquidity to meet obligations. Yet its shares have underperformed the industry in the past month. Its decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the past six years will adversely impact long-term prospects. Risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas could impact profitability.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

