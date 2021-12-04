Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-10.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.0-1.5% yr/yr to $34.08-34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.26 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

