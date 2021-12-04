Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Down to $222.79

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $222.79, but opened at $217.65. Dollar General shares last traded at $214.67, with a volume of 59,622 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.