Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.

DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

