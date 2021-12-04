Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.900-$10.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.90-10.20 EPS.

Dollar General stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.00. 3,111,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,806. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

