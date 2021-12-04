DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DocuSign stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.85.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.