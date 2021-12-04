DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

