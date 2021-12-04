DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 188.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,271,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 142.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.13 and a beta of 2.22. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LI. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.