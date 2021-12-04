DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

