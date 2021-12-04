DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

