DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,102 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in NetEase by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $100.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

