Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.49. Diversey shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1,024 shares changing hands.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

