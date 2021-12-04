Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

