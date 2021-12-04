Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.