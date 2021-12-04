DiFy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $308.70 or 0.00648820 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $2.41 million and $84,715.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00237471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiFy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DiFy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DiFy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

