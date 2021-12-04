Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.68.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

