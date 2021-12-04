DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at $165,611.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 210,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,575. The company has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

