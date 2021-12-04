DIA (DIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $88.94 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. DIA has a market cap of $88.94 million and $43.13 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00235490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.