DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total value of $320,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,862 shares of company stock worth $23,210,000. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $519.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

