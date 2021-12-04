Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €157.64 ($179.13).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.52. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a one year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

