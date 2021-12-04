Detalus Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,618,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $322.11 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.59 and its 200 day moving average is $357.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

