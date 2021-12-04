Detalus Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

PBSM opened at $38.01 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $27.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

