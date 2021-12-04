Detalus Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

