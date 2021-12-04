Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.