Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

WDAY opened at $266.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.20, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,735 shares of company stock worth $162,230,987 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

