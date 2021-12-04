Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

