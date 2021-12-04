Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,770 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

