Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,446,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $259.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

