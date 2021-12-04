Dero (DERO) One Day Volume Tops $1.40 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $15.05 or 0.00031165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $166.10 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.69 or 0.08360558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00328095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.93 or 0.00968918 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00079957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00413384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00260451 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,035,695 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.