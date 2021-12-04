Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

DEN stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

