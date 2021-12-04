Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.40

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 34610292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

