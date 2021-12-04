Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $35.98 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

