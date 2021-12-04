Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Buys $213,540.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

