Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $274.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

