Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 4.9%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 214,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 59,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

