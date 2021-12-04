DeFi Pulse Index Price Down 23% Over Last Week (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for approximately $257.49 or 0.00544533 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $143.93 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

