Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $405.18.

DE opened at $349.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

