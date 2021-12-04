Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,492,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $390.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $276.70 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.81 and a 200-day moving average of $389.68. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,941. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.42.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.