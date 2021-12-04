DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 6.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 460,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

