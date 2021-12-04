Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,831,125 shares of company stock valued at $462,162,518. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. 5,136,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,172.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

