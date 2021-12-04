Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 525,909 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 3,347,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

