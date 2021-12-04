Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

