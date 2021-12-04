Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

TURN stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

