DAD (DAD) Trading 53.2% Higher This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, DAD has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $140.12 million and $68.14 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00043081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00237151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.