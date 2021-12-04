D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.33.
NYSE DHI opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
