D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $119.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.33.

NYSE DHI opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

