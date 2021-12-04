D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock valued at $658,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $102.54 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

