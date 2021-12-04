D Keith Grossman Sells 1,296 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76.

On Friday, September 17th, D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Friday, October 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

