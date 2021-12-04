Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

